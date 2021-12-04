Investigation Underway After Shots Fired In Front Of Home On Residential Street In Westchester

Gunshots were fired outside a Westchester home on a quiet residential street over the weekend, prompting an investigation, police said.

An alert was issued by New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa on Monday morning as investigators attempt to track down a suspect who fired several shots from a gun on Rockdale Avenue.

Officers responded to the report of shots fired at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at 52 Rockdale Ave., and the investigation led to the recovery of four 9mm bullet casings in the roadway further down the road at 60 Rockdale Ave.

No injuries or property damage was reported.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as police attempt to locate the shooter. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New Rochelle Police detectives by calling (914) 654-2300.

