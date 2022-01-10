Investigation Underway After Rockland County Home Catches Fire

An investigation is underway after a house in the Hudson Valley caught fire.

It happened in Rockland County, on Thornwood Drive in New City at about 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The residents who were in the home at the time were all able to get outside safely, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

When responders arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-family home, and heard "what sounded like small arms ammunition going off inside the home," authorities said.

The New City Fire Department extinguished the blaze with assistance from several mutual aid companies.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and authorities have not determined the origin of the fire yet.

