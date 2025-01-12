Investigation Into Sexual Assault Leads To Discovery Of Hudson Valley Meth Lab

New York State Police allegedly discovered a meth lab in Hudson Valley while investigating a sexual assault case.

Tuesday, Jan. 8, police were investigating a report of sexual assault by 60-year William H. Williams of High Falls. When investigators entered Williams’ residence to interview him, they discovered a methamphetamine lab.

The New York York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) was able to respond to the residence and successfully cleared the home.

Williams was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

Third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony

Second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material, a misdemeanor

Fourth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine, a felony

Predatory sexual assault, a felony

Third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a felony

Criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor

First-degree unlawful imprisonment, a felony

Third-degree criminal possession of weapon, a felony

First-degree rape, a felony

Williams was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. No information regarding Williams’ return court date is available at this time.

