Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Investigation Into Sexual Assault Leads To Discovery Of Hudson Valley Meth Lab

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
William H. Williams, 60, of High Falls
William H. Williams, 60, of High Falls Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police allegedly discovered a meth lab in Hudson Valley while investigating a sexual assault case.

Tuesday, Jan. 8, police were investigating a report of sexual assault by 60-year William H. Williams of High Falls. When investigators entered Williams’ residence to interview him, they discovered a methamphetamine lab.

The New York York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) was able to respond to the residence and successfully cleared the home.

Williams was taken into custody and faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony
  • Second-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material, a misdemeanor
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of methamphetamine, a felony
  • Predatory sexual assault, a felony
  • Third-degree aggravated sexual abuse, a felony
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor
  • First-degree unlawful imprisonment, a felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of weapon, a felony
  • First-degree rape, a felony

Williams was remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. No information regarding Williams’ return court date is available at this time.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.