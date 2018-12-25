Contact Us
Police & Fire

INFERNO (VIDEO): Beloved Old Tappan Family With Infant Twins Displaced In Post-Christmas Fire

by Cecilia Levine & Jerry DeMarco
Fire demolished the Old Tappan home.
Fire demolished the Old Tappan home. Video Credit: Chris Reilly

An Old Tappan family was displaced by an early-morning fire that destroyed their newly-renovated home the day after Christmas.

Homeowner Angelo Mazza said he awoke Wednesday around 7 a.m. to the smell of smoke and quickly got his wife, sister-in-law, 1-year-old twin boys and their dog out of the house.

The roof of the 2½-story Grant Avenue home collapsed during the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause.

PHOTO: Ralph Affuso for Daily Voice

Mazza owns One Fitness in Northvale with Rob DeBrino.

"These guys have had a hand in the community their whole lives," friend Scott Morrissey said. "Angelo lost everything."

A GoFundMe fund was established for the family: Mazza Family Fire

It had raised nearly $38,000 of its $45,000 goal in just hours.

You can also drop off food, clothing, donations, or anything else to One Fitness, 100 Stonehurst Court, Northvale, NJ. Needed are:

  • Male adult medium shorts, large shirts, size 8 1/2 shoes
  • Female yoga pants medium, medium shirts, size 8 shoes,
  • 18-24 months old clothing for the boys.

CONTACT: Rob DeBrino (201) 396-8362

A neighbor told Daily Voice that the whole street was "in shock," as several community members rushed to aid the family as firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

"This family has had a huge impact on so many people in the area, and we want to help them in any way possible," page founder Casey Herlihy said.

The Mazzas had recently gotten their certificate of occupancy on the gutted house.

Hilllsdale, Norwood and River Vale firefighters were among the other responders who assisted their Old Tappan colleagues.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

