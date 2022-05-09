IDs Released In Hudson Valley Murder-Suicide At Restaurant Parking Lot Involving Off-Duty Cop

Police have released the names of two men killed during a murder-suicide in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley restaurant.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill around 10:30 p.m., Sunday, May 8.

When officers arrived on the scene at the Buffalo Wild Wings they found Sean Armstead, age 36, of Port Jervis, and Sullivan County resident Edward Wilkins, age 20, of Wurtsboro, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the town of Wallkill Police.

Armstead was an officer with the NYPD, McLymore said.

A Glock 19 handgun and several spent shells were recovered from the scene, McLymore said.

Wallkill police declined to provide additional information but according to the New York Post, Armstead had reportedly followed his 35-year-old wife and Wilkins, to the La Quinta Inn in Wallkill.

The off-duty officer then reportedly chased the couple out of the hotel room and followed them in his vehicle, ramming their vehicle outside the restaurant, the Post reported.

Wilkins then got out of the car and ran, but Armstead followed him and fired at least 16 shots, hitting Wilkins in the back and head, sources told the Post.

Armstead then killed allegedly killed himself. His wife was not injured, the Post said.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the state Attorney General's Office and the town of Wallkill Police.

Click here to read the entire New York Post Story.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.