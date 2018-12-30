Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Caught With Large Amount Of Raw, Unpackaged Heroin In Area Traffic Stop
Police & Fire

IDs Released For Victims Of Fatal Boating Accident At Area Reservoir

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The incident at the Muscoot Reservoir drew a quick response from state police as well as emergency responders from surrounding municipalities, including the Yorktown Heights Volunteer FD Water Rescue/Dive Time. Photo Credit: Yorktown Heights Volunteer FD
The Muscoot Reservoir near Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The identities have been released of the two men found dead after a New Year's Eve boating accident in a reservoir in Northern Westchester , New York State Police said.

State Police have also confirmed that there are no additional fatalities involved in the incident at the Muscoot Reservoir in the hamlet of Goldens Bridge in the town of Lewisboro.

Preliminary investigation indicates the two male victims were on the water fishing New Year's Eve evening when their boat capsized for unknown reasons, state police said. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime after 5 p.m.

The aluminum boat was 12-feet in length with seating for two persons. Both victims had life preservers, but succumbed to the frigid 38-degree water.

The deceased have been identified as Ngan We Kong, 48, of Brooklyn, and Weitao Ma, 47, of Staten Island.

The drowning was reported to 911 at approximately 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 by a fisherman.

The preliminary cause of death has been deemed to be related to drowning and hypothermia, according to state police. The incident continues to be considered accidental. The specific cause of death is pending determination by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation was conducted with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Goldens Bridge Fire Department.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.