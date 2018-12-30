IDs Released For Victims Of Fatal Boating Accident At Area Reservoir

The identities have been released of the two men found dead after a New Year's Eve boating accident in a reservoir in Northern Westchester , New York State Police said.

State Police have also confirmed that there are no additional fatalities involved in the incident at the Muscoot Reservoir in the hamlet of Goldens Bridge in the town of Lewisboro.

Preliminary investigation indicates the two male victims were on the water fishing New Year's Eve evening when their boat capsized for unknown reasons, state police said. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime after 5 p.m.

The aluminum boat was 12-feet in length with seating for two persons. Both victims had life preservers, but succumbed to the frigid 38-degree water.

The deceased have been identified as Ngan We Kong, 48, of Brooklyn, and Weitao Ma, 47, of Staten Island.

The drowning was reported to 911 at approximately 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 by a fisherman.

The preliminary cause of death has been deemed to be related to drowning and hypothermia, according to state police. The incident continues to be considered accidental. The specific cause of death is pending determination by the Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation was conducted with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Westchester Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Goldens Bridge Fire Department.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

