Breaking News: Two Die After Fire Breaks Out At House In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

IDs Released For Two Killed In Fiery Crash I-87 Crash In Rockland

Sirens
Sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay

The identities have been released of the two victims of a fiery fatal crash that happened overnight on a stretch of the New York State Thruway.

At about 1:45 a.m. Monday, Sept.  21, State Police troopers in Rockland County were dispatched to I-87 southbound.

A preliminary investigation determined Moshe Herzog, age 18, of Spring Valley, was operating a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe southbound, near mile marker 29.1, in the center lane, attempting to change lanes and possibly exit the thruway at exit 14B (Airmont Road) in the village of Suffern, state police said.

The Tahoe collided with a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Luis A. Velazquez, 59, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, which was traveling in the right lane, according to police.

The collision caused both vehicles to exit the roadway over the right shoulder and come to rest in a ditch along the wood line, police said. 

The Tahoe became fully engulfed and both Herzog and the passenger, David Z. Schneebalg, 26, of Monsey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Velazquez was entrapped and required extrication. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center for unknown injuries.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Troop F CRU (Collision Reconstruction Unit), CVEU (Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit), BCI, Thruway Traffic Safety and Maintenance, as well as the Fire Department and Faist and Hazolah EMS.     

