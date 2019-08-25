IDs Released For Man Charged With DWI, Woman Killed In Area Crash

The identities of the 26-year-old man charged with driving while intoxicated and the woman killed in a crash across from the Westchester County Center in White Plains have been released.

Glen Robinson, of Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford, was taken into custody by Westchester County Police at the crash scene on Saturday morning, Aug. 24. He was treated for minor injuries at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla and booked on the DWI charge at county police headquarters following his discharge from the hospital Saturday, according to Westchester County Police.

The incident occurred at 6:39 a.m. Saturday when Robinson’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, traveling westbound on Route 119, left the roadway at the intersection of Central Avenue and drove onto a center median/pedestrian area opposite the County Center, police say.

A woman standing there was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle then struck a clock tower/electronic message board, knocking it down.

The victim was transported by ambulance to White Plains Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The woman killed has been ID'd as Susan Benjamin-Bailey, 57, of East 230th Street in the Bronx. She had taken the train to White Plains and was walking to her job in the area when the incident occurred, police said.

Westchester County Police were assisted at the scene by the White Plains Police Department, White Plains Fire Department and Empress Ambulance.

