IDs Released For 4 Boys, 1 Girl Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

The identities have been released of four boys and one girl from Connecticut killed in a horrific single-vehicle crash in Westchester County over the weekend.

The crash happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, March 19 on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale.

The five were in a Nissan Rogue that went off the parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit, struck a tree, and caught fire, Westchester County Police said.

The vehicle was apparently being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to police.

One other person in the vehicle, a 9-year-old boy who was the lone survivor, was apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear, said police.

He was taken by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, March 20, the Westchester County Executive's Office identified the victims as all being residents of the city of Derby in New Haven County:

Anthony Billips, Jr., age 17;

Malik Smith, age 16;

Zahnyiah Cross, age 16;

Shawnell Cross, age 11;

Andrew Billips, age 8;

The children's mother, Da'Shawna Cross, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe "to help bury our children we lost." The page can be accessed here.

The superintendent of the Derby School District said the family had recently moved to Derby and the children were not yet registered in Derby schools, according to a report by NBC Connecticut.

The Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit are handling the investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

