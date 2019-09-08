Contact Us
ID Released For Worker Electrocuted Trimming Trees In Area

Kathy Reakes
A worker who died after being electrocuted while trimming trees in a bucket lift in the area has been identified.

Reynaldo Martinez-Cruz, 34, of Poughkeepsie, died following the accident that took place around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, said Town of Newburgh Police Lt. James Nenni.

Martinez-Cruz was using a pole-saw in the bucket lift about 25-feet above the roadway when he made contact with live power lines at the corner of Babes Lane and Lattintown Road in the Town of Newburgh, said Nenni.

An investigation into the accident is underway.

