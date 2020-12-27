ID Released For Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

The identity has been released of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash involving another driver allegedly impaired by alcohol in Northern Westchester.

The crash happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 on Route 9 in the area of Main Street in Peekskill.

An initial investigation revealed a black 2018 Audi Q7 operated by Mark E. Cope, age 41, of Yorktown, was traveling the wrong way northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9, state police said.

The Audi struck a southbound 2020 Acura MDX containing three occupants, according to state police.

The operator of the Acura, 32-year-old Shina M. McClam, of Ossining, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the crash scene, state police said.

McClam’s two passengers, her 6-year-old daughter, and her 18-year-old niece, both sustained serious but believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 18-year-old was transported to Westchester Medical Center by ambulance, and the 6-year-old was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for further care, police said.

Further investigation found Mark Cope was under the influence of alcohol, said state police, and he was subsequently arrested for first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class C felony.

Cope was virtually arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond, state police said.

He is next scheduled to appear before the Peekskill City Court on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Peekskill and Montrose Fire Departments and the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

State Police are asking for anyone who may have observed the wrong-way operation which led to the incident contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please ask for the Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation and refer to case number 9992275.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.