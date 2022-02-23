Contact Us
ID Released For Woman Killed In Fire At Hudson Valley Condo Complex
ID Released For Woman Killed In Fire At Hudson Valley Condo Complex

Zak Failla
A 74-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment complex in Somers on Wednesday, Feb. 16. A 74-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment complex in Somers on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
A 74-year-old woman is dead after fire ripped through an apartment complex in Somers on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Photo Credit: Somers Volunteer Fire Department
New York State Police investigators have released the name of a woman killed in a fast-moving condo fire in the Hudson Valley.

The Westchester County Office of the Medical Examiner and State Police Investigators identified the victim of last week's Northern Westchester condo fire as 74-year-old Somers resident Colleen McCormack.

First responders from the Somers Volunteer Fire Department responded to Heritages Hills in Somers on the West Hill shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, where there was a reported structure fire.

Upon arrival, officials said that fire crews were met by flames tearing through the structure and heavy smoke that was seen billowing from the building, which contained two separate residential units.

The second alarm was transmitted when first responders learned from neighbors that there was at least one person - McCormack - trapped inside the burning building.

Officials noted that due to the heavy fire conditions, which engulfed the structure, a thorough search of the residence was delayed.

According to officials, the fire was contained to two residential units, and once they were able to get inside for a thorough search, McCormack, who was the lone occupant of the building at the time the blaze broke out, was found dead.

Officials said that the investigation remains ongoing with the Westchester Cause and Origin team.

