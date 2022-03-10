Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

ID Released For Victim Of Fatal House Fire In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The house fire.
The house fire. Photo Credit: Lake Carmel Fire Department

A grandfather who died after saving his two young grandchildren from a raging house fire has been identified by police.

Putnam County resident Jintu Zheng, age 65, of Lake Carmel, was found inside the burning home on Scarsdale Road around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, said the Kent Police.

On arrival at the home, Lake Carmel firefighters and Kent police went into the house to look for Zheng as flames engulfed the home, police said.

Zheng was found by a back window. He was rushed to Putnam Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two grandchildren, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were found outside the house and taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Kent police officer was treated at Putnam Hospital Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.