ID Released For Victim Of Fatal House Fire In Hudson Valley

A grandfather who died after saving his two young grandchildren from a raging house fire has been identified by police.

Putnam County resident Jintu Zheng, age 65, of Lake Carmel, was found inside the burning home on Scarsdale Road around 10 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, said the Kent Police.

On arrival at the home, Lake Carmel firefighters and Kent police went into the house to look for Zheng as flames engulfed the home, police said.

Zheng was found by a back window. He was rushed to Putnam Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two grandchildren, who were reportedly thrown out a window to safety, were found outside the house and taken to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A Kent police officer was treated at Putnam Hospital Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team.

