ID Released For Victim Of Area Condominium Fire

Police have released the ID for a man killed in a fire at a condominium.

John Stein, age 60, of the Town of Poughkeepsie, was killed during a fire around 6:35 p.m., Saturday, April 3, at the Greenbriar Condominiums at 2740 South Road in Poughkeepsie, said Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Michael O'Dowd.

Stein was discovered when the Arlington Fire District responded to the fire after receiving a report of smoke coming from underneath a sink in a second-floor unit, said Arlington Fire District Chief William A. Steenbergh.

A volunteer member of Arlington Fire District, who lives in that complex, exited his home and saw a large amount of smoke in the area.

He was also able to determine that the fire was not in the original caller’s home, but rather the adjacent 2nd-floor unit and that Stein was unaccounted for, Steenbergh said.

The volunteer firefighter attempted to force open the door of the condo unit, but was unable to, due to an accumulation of items inside the condo that were blocking the door.

The firefighter said the entire was full of smoke.

Firefighters from the engine crew were able to force the door open far enough for two firefighters to enter the condo and go up the stairs.

Once at the top of the stairs, they found Stein, unconscious, barely breathing, with extensive burns.

He was removed by the firefighters and turned over to Arlington paramedics for medical care.

Firefighters at the scene. John Richardson

Shortly after the arrival of the Mobile Life Support Ambulance, a helicopter was dispatched in order to transport Stein directly to Westchester Medical Center, Steenbergh said.

After Stein was placed into the ambulance, and prior to the arrival of the helicopter, he went into cardiac arrest and immediately transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, with ongoing care from the Mobile Life paramedics, and the helicopter was canceled.

Resuscitation attempts continued at the hospital but were unsuccessful, and Stein was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. by the Emergency Department physician.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters within 15-20 minutes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.