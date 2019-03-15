ID Released For Victim Of Apparent Targeted Murder In Orange County

The man who was shot to death in Orange County has been identified by the City of Middletown Police.

Sebastian Avilan-Median, 26, of Middletown was found around 12:25 p.m. Monday, March 11, when the City of Middletown Police responded to 23 Knapp Ave., for a reported medical emergency, said City of Middletown Police Lt. Jeffry R. Thoelen.

Upon arrival, officers located Avilan-Median in the upstairs apartment, dead from a gunshot wound, he said.

At this time, it appears the homicide was a targeted assault, and the victim knew the shooter or shooters, Thoelen said.

Thoelen said the department is working multiple leads, but an arrest has not been made.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.