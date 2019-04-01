Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Tipped Rig Dumps Load Of Mulch Near Bergen-Rockland Border
Police & Fire

ID Released For Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed After Rear-Ending Another Truck On I-87

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The New York State Thruway.
The New York State Thruway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A tractor-trailer driver was killed over the weekend when his truck crashed into another tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway, state police announced.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to a stretch of the Thruway in Catskill at approximately 5:38 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, where there were multiple reports of a “serious” crash that left Schenectady resident Irinel Mladin-Kennedy dead.

According to police, two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, with both catching on fire, forcing all northbound lanes to temporarily be closed for several hours after Mladin-Kennedy's truck veered off into the right shoulder, striking a second tractor-trailer being driven by Michael Wolf, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

One of the trucks was reportedly carrying coffee beans, while the second was a box trailer carrying mail, which was ignited in the crash.

Wolf, 63, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment on what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, while Mladin-Kennedy, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greene County Coroner.

Police said that an autopsy on Mladin-Kennedy was conducted on Monday morning, and the cause of death was determined to be injuries related from the crash. A toxicology report is pending. Investigators noted that the Postal Inspector has been notified of the crash and the status of the load.

More information is expected to be released at a later time, police noted. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.