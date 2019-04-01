ID Released For Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed After Rear-Ending Another Truck On I-87

A tractor-trailer driver was killed over the weekend when his truck crashed into another tractor-trailer on the New York State Thruway, state police announced.

New York State Police troopers were dispatched to a stretch of the Thruway in Catskill at approximately 5:38 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, where there were multiple reports of a “serious” crash that left Schenectady resident Irinel Mladin-Kennedy dead.

According to police, two tractor-trailers were involved in the crash, with both catching on fire, forcing all northbound lanes to temporarily be closed for several hours after Mladin-Kennedy's truck veered off into the right shoulder, striking a second tractor-trailer being driven by Michael Wolf, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania.

One of the trucks was reportedly carrying coffee beans, while the second was a box trailer carrying mail, which was ignited in the crash.

Wolf, 63, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment on what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, while Mladin-Kennedy, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greene County Coroner.

Police said that an autopsy on Mladin-Kennedy was conducted on Monday morning, and the cause of death was determined to be injuries related from the crash. A toxicology report is pending. Investigators noted that the Postal Inspector has been notified of the crash and the status of the load.

More information is expected to be released at a later time, police noted. Check Daily Voice for updates.

