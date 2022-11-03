Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
ID Released For School Bus Monitor Killed In Hudson Valley Crash Involving Patrol Vehicle

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: Rockland Video Productions

The identity of a school bus monitor who was killed in a crash with a New York State Police vehicle in the Hudson Valley has been released.

Dutchess County resident Robin P. Alvarez, age 59, of East Fishkill, was killed during the crash that took place around 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 on Route 55 and South Cross Road in LaGrange.

The initial investigation determined that the state police patrol vehicle, driven by Trooper Christopher Batista, was eastbound on State Route 55 in a non-emergency status, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

 The Arlington School District bus was northbound on South Cross Road and failed to stop at the stop sign while attempting to enter State Route 55. The patrol vehicle and bus collided causing the bus to then strike a utility pole, Hicks said.

Alvarez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation determined that Alverez was not wearing a seat belt, he added.

The investigation remains ongoing. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

