ID Released For Rockland Man, 56, Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

A 56-year-old man killed during a single-vehicle crash has been identified. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police have released the identity of a 56-year-old man killed during a single-vehicle crash in a wooded area.

Rockland County resident Erol Belizaire, of Wesley Hills, was killed around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, during the crash, which happened in Rockland County in New Hempstead, on Grandview Avenue, said Ramapo Police Det Sgt. Michael Higgins.

Belizaire was driving a 2003 Subaru Outback while on his way to work when a possible medical event caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, Higgins said.

The vehicle then hit a tree on the opposite side of the road, he added.

Higgins said investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Ramapo Police Department

"The investigation continues but appears to be a tragic accident, at this time," he said.

The department was assisted at the scene by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1, Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps, Rockland Paramedic Services, and the Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office.

