ID Released For Person Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Rockland

The identity has been released of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 12 in Rockland County on the Palisades Parkway in Nanuet.

State Police from the Haverstraw and Monroe barracks say that the white Tesla with New Jersey plates was traveling northbound near Exit 10 when the vehicle left the roadway on the west shoulder and struck a tree.

The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames, said police.

There was one occupant in the vehicle who was declared dead at the scene, state police said.

The cause of the crash appears to be weather related, according to police.

On Monday morning, March 14, state police identified the driver as Jyung Hahn, age 46, from Cresskill, New Jersey.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

State Police are asking anyone who may have been a witness to the crash or observed the vehicle before the crash to contact Investigator Eric Haydt at the Haverstraw Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 845-364-9424.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.