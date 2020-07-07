Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

ID Released For Neighbor Fatally Shot By Off-Duty Ramapo Cop

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The identity has been released of the neighbor shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in the Hudson Valley.
The identity has been released of the neighbor shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: File

The identity has been released of the neighbor shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened in Orange County at around 11 p.m. Monday, July 6 during a reported dispute between the two near their homes on Main Street in Cornwall.

The victim has been identified as Erick Gilmore. The Orange County District Attorney's office declined to reveal his age or the nature of the dispute.

The identity of the officer, who worked in Rockland County and has been placed on administrative leave by the Town of Ramapo PD, has not been released.

The officer used a non-duty gun. A knife was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by New York State Police and the Orange County DA's office.

There has been no word if any charges have been filed.

Said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler: "In addition to the grand jury’s finding at the conclusion of the case, it has been the practice here in Orange County, the district attorney’s office conducts a parallel investigation and we release the facts and circumstances of the shooting and the evidence that was recovered in that. We have done that consistently since 2015.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.