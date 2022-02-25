ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle On Rockland Roadway

A pedestrian who was hit and killed crossing a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been identified by police.

Rockland County resident Patrick O'Neill, age 54, was killed around 8:20 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Route 303 in West Nyack.

According to Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, O'Neill was found lying on the right shoulder of northbound Rt. 303, Peters said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until Rockland Paramedics and Nyack EMS arrived on the scene and took over care.

O'Neill was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mr. O’Neills’ family and friends," Peters said.

