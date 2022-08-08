ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Rockland County

The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy Hudson Valley roadway has been released by police.

Rockland County resident Steven Semoff, age 64, was struck and killed at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 in the area of North Little Tor Road and Tor Terrace in New City, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police.

The first arriving officers found Semoff laying on the southbound shoulder of North Little Tor Road, Peters said.

Semoff, a resident of New City, was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene and displayed no signs of impairment, Peters said.

The Clarkstown Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, which caused that portion of North Little Tor Road to be closed for several hours.

"Chief (Jeff) Wanamaker and the members of the Clarkstown Police Department share our heartfelt condolences with the family and friends of Mr. Semoff," Peters said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.