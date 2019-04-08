ID Released For Man Killed When Dodge Dakota Crashes Into House On Route 9W

A 79-year-old man who died after crashing into a building has been identified.

Marshall J. Mannese, of Milton, was killed during a single-vehicle crash with the pickup truck slamming into a vacant home in Highland, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

The crash took place 11:20 a.m., Friday, April 5, on Route 9W in Highland, said Janso.

The crash occurred when Mannese, traveling northbound on Route 9W in a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, lost control and crossed over the southbound lane of Route 9W and crashed into a vacant building, Janso said.

Mannese was extricated from the vehicle by the Highland Fire Department and transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by Mobil Life Ambulance where he was pronounced dead, Janso added.

Lloyd Police was assisted at the scene by Highland Fire Department, New York State Police, Mobile Life Service and the Town of Lloyd Building Department.

