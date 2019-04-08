Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Three Hospitalized After House Fire Breaks Out In Nyack
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed When Dodge Dakota Crashes Into House On Route 9W

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Milton man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a building.
A Milton man was killed after losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a building. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 79-year-old man who died after crashing into a building has been identified.

Marshall J. Mannese, of Milton, was killed during a single-vehicle crash with the pickup truck slamming into a vacant home in Highland, said Town of Lloyd Police Lt. James Janso.

The crash took place 11:20 a.m., Friday, April 5, on Route 9W in Highland, said Janso.

The crash occurred when Mannese, traveling northbound on Route 9W in a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, lost control and crossed over the southbound lane of Route 9W and crashed into a vacant building, Janso said.

Mannese was extricated from the vehicle by the Highland Fire Department and transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by Mobil Life Ambulance where he was pronounced dead, Janso added.

Lloyd Police was assisted at the scene by Highland Fire Department, New York State Police, Mobile Life Service and the Town of Lloyd Building Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.