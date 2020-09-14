ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Westchester County Police have released the identity of a man killed in a Saw Mill River Parkway crash over the weekend.

Bedford Hills resident James Poli Jr., 37, was driving on the Saw Mill River Parkway at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 near the Mount Kisco/Bedford border when he lost control, rear-ended another vehicle, and veered off the road and into a tree, said police.

Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O’Leary said that the car he struck was being driven by a 17-year-old girl who had a 17-year-old male passenger.

The driver said that she saw a car approaching her from behind at a high rate of speed before striking the back of her vehicle, spinning it out and leaving her facing in the opposite direction.

Police said Poli’s vehicle went off the road and hit the tree, ejecting him from the vehicle. Poli was pronounced dead at the scene, while neither of the teens suffered any injuries after being checked by paramedics, O'Leary said.

