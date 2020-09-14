Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Critically Injured In Crash Between SUV, Motorcycle In Orange County
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Westchester County Police have released the identity of a man killed in a Saw Mill River Parkway crash over the weekend.
Westchester County Police have released the identity of a man killed in a Saw Mill River Parkway crash over the weekend. Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

Westchester County Police have released the identity of a man killed in a Saw Mill River Parkway crash over the weekend.

Bedford Hills resident James Poli Jr., 37, was driving on the Saw Mill River Parkway at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 near the Mount Kisco/Bedford border when he lost control, rear-ended another vehicle, and veered off the road and into a tree, said police.

Westchester County Police spokesman Kieran O’Leary said that the car he struck was being driven by a 17-year-old girl who had a 17-year-old male passenger.

The driver said that she saw a car approaching her from behind at a high rate of speed before striking the back of her vehicle, spinning it out and leaving her facing in the opposite direction.

Police said Poli’s vehicle went off the road and hit the tree, ejecting him from the vehicle. Poli was pronounced dead at the scene, while neither of the teens suffered any injuries after being checked by paramedics, O'Leary said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.