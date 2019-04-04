Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed In Route 202 Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A three-vehicle crash left one person dead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A 54-year-old man has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash crash near Spook Rock Road, Ramapo police said.

Randell Adams of Pomona was killed around 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, near Spook Rock Road, Ramapo Police Sgt. Blaine Howell said.

All three drivers taken to local hospitals by Springhill and Ramapo Valley Ambulance, where Adams was pronounced dead, police said.

Another driver is in serious condition and one suffered less serious injuries, police said. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

One driver was extricated by Hillcrest Fire Department, they added.

