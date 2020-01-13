Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Killed In Rockland ATV Accident

Kathy Reakes
The unattended ATV. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb
First responders drive an ATV to remove the body of a man found in a state park. Photo Credit: Mark Lieb

A man found dead beside an ATV in Harriman State Park by a father and his children, also riding an ATV, has been identified by police.

Andrew Columbia, 58, of Suffern, was found around noon on Sunday, Jan. 12, on Regis Court in Suffern, according to Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police.

The only access point into the woods for first responders was behind 8 Regis Court in the Village of Montebello.

According to Nevel, Columbia was riding an ATV up a steep hill when the vehicle flipped and he was thrown from the ATV.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police were assisted by Village of Suffern Police Department, Ramapo Police Department, Parks Police, and the Tallman Fire Department.

Harriman State Park is located in parts of Rockland and Orange counties.

