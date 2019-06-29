Contact Us
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
CVS on Old Nyack Turnpike in South Spring Valley.
CVS on Old Nyack Turnpike in South Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released for the man found shot dead inside a vehicle in Rockland County.

The discovery was made around 8:40 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the rear parking lot of CVS located at 274 Old Nyack Turnpike in South Spring Valley, said the Ramapo police.

A man, identified as one Luis B. Guaman-Espinoza, 28, of Nanuet, was located in the rear seat of a gray taxi and was determined to have been shot multiple times, police said. Guaman-Espinoza operated the taxi for International Taxi of Spring Valley, according to police. He was transported to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ramapo Police or submit an Anonymous Tip using the “RocklandCoDA” Tip411 app (available in the App Store or Google Play).

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

