Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Swastika Drawn On Student's Desk At High School In Rockland, Police Say
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead Pinned Under Car In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor
Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity has been released of a man making repairs on his car at a self-storage facility who was killed after he got pinned under the vehicle overnight in Orange County, police said.

Members of the New Windsor Police Department responded to Guardian Storage on Windsor Highway in New Windsor on Wednesday, March 4, where there was a report of a man who had been under a car since last night.

According to police, upon arrival, they found the 32-year-old, now identified as Jalil Mcnair, of Newburgh, dead and pinned under the car.

The preliminary investigation into Mcnair’s death determined that he was attempting to make a repair on his vehicle between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

He had jacked up the vehicle to make the repair, and it appears the car moved forward, knocking the jack out of place, and causing the vehicle to land on him.

The New Windsor Police Detective Division and Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.