ID Released For Man Charged In Route 59 Bank Robbery

Police have released the identification of a man arrested for allegedly robbing the Chase Bank on Route 59.

Jamie Bass, 46, of New City, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 3, for the robbery that took place around 10:40 a.m. in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norma Peters.

According to Peters, city detectives used video surveillance to identify Bass who was found staying at the Days Inn in Nanuet.

Bass, who had fled the scene of the bank robbery in a blue taxi, was taken into custody within four hours, Peters said.

He was charged with felony robbery and petit larceny.

