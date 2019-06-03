ID Released For Driver Of BMW Motorcycle Killed In I-87 Crash

Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed after being ejected from his motorcycle in a two-vehicle crash in Westchester.

Juan A. Rosario-Tiburcio, 36, of Newark, New Jersey, was killed during the crash which occurred around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, June 1 on I-87 southbound in Yonkers, said New York State Police Trooper Tara L. McCormick.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2015 BMW motorcycle driven by Rosario-Tiburcio was traveling southbound on I-87, in the center lane, at a high rate of speed, said McCormick.

A 2017 Volkswagon Jetta was also southbound in the center lane near mile marker 3.7, ahead of the BMW, according to McCormick.

The driver of the Jetta, Raymond G. Gonzalez, 40, of Princeton, New Jersey, observed the motorcycle approaching from behind and attempted to change into the right lane when Rosario-Tiburcio collided with the passenger side of the vehicle causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle, McCormick said.

Rosario-Tiburcio and was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Westchester Medical Examiner's Office, pending an autopsy.

Gonzalez was not injured as a result of the crash.

The State Police were assisted on scene by Troop K BCI and Collision Reconstruction Unit, Yonkers Police, Westchester County Police, Empress EMS, and County Towing.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

