Police & Fire

ID Released For Boy Who Died After Boat Flipped Over In Haverstraw

Kathy Reakes
An 8-year-old boy who drowned after the boat he was riding in flipped over has been identified.
An 8-year-old boy who drowned after the boat he was riding in flipped over has been identified. Photo Credit: Rockland County Sheriff's Office

An 8-year-old boy who drowned after being underwater for some time when a boat carrying seven children and one adult flipped over in Haverstraw Bay has been identified.

Yosef Goldman, of Israel, died around 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, after becoming trapped under the boat which flipped about 100 feet off of Haverstraw Bay, said the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff's officials, the boat flipped over sending all eight occupants into the water. Most clung to the boat until help arrived, but the boy went underwater and was trapped under the boat.

The child was recovered by dive team members, who immediately began CPR.

All onboard the boat were reportedly wearing lifevests.

Yosef was the son of Mordechai and Perel Goldman, who live Eretz, Israel. Goldman is the son of the Zvhiller Rebbe of Monsey.

The child was laid to rest shortly after the accident.

