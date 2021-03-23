ID Released For 38-Year-Old Killed In Rockland Crash

State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer killed in a crash on I-87 in Rockland County.

Victor M. Naula Lopez, age 38, of Whitestone, Queens, was killed around 5 a.m., Friday, March 12, on I-87 in Ramapo, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the crash, Lopez was operating a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound on I-87, in the middle lane when a 2021 Toyota sideswiped the tractor-trailer, causing it to spin out and strike a 2011 Freightliner Semi, driven by Celso A. Lopez, age 56, of New Rochelle.

Lopez was uninjured, McCormick said.

The Peterbilt tractor-trailer overturned in a wooded area where Naula Lopez was pronounced dead and transported to the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Toyota, a rental car owned by EAN Holdings LLC, was towed to Troop F Headquarters where it is being held as evidence pending forensic processing.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

