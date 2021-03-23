Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Worker Killed After Trench Collapses Near High School In Area
Police & Fire

ID Released For 38-Year-Old Killed In Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer who was killed in a crash on I-87 in Ramapo.
New York State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer who was killed in a crash on I-87 in Ramapo. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer killed in a crash on I-87 in Rockland County.

Victor M. Naula Lopez, age 38, of Whitestone, Queens, was killed around 5 a.m., Friday, March 12, on I-87 in Ramapo, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

During the crash, Lopez was operating a 2018 Peterbilt tractor-trailer northbound on I-87, in the middle lane when a 2021 Toyota sideswiped the tractor-trailer, causing it to spin out and strike a 2011 Freightliner Semi, driven by Celso A. Lopez, age 56, of New Rochelle.

Lopez was uninjured, McCormick said.

The Peterbilt tractor-trailer overturned in a wooded area where Naula Lopez was pronounced dead and transported to the Rockland County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Toyota, a rental car owned by EAN Holdings LLC, was towed to Troop F Headquarters where it is being held as evidence pending forensic processing. 

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.