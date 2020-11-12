Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For 36-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Rockland Crash

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Peter Etienne was killed in a motorcycle crash.
Peter Etienne was killed in a motorcycle crash. Photo Credit: Michael J. Higgins Funeral Service Inc.

Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed during a crash with another motorcycle over the weekend in Rockland County.

Peter Etienne, 36, of Spring Valley, was killed around 11:05 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, in the area of West Nyack Road and Route 304, in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters. 

According to Peters, Etienne, a lifelong resident of Spring Valley, was reportedly operating a motorcycle traveling northbound on Route 304, when he struck another motorcycle in the rear causing both operators to lose control. 

The driver whose motorcycle was struck declined any medical treatment. 

Earlier Story: One Killed In Two-Vehicle Rockland County Crash

Etienne graduated from Ramapo High School.

According to his obituary, Etienne was a loving man who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed playing dominoes, listening to Haitian Kompa music and was an avid New York Knicks fan.

He is survived by his son Christian, his brothers and sisters Scherer, Skel, Dalida, Carine, Rudy, Steven, Christopher, Bush, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. 

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 13th, from 5-9 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home in New City. A Mass and burial will be held Saturday, at 10 a.m., at Higgins Funeral Home, followed by interment at The Brick Church Cemetery.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Etienne’s family and friends," the Clarkstown Police said. 

