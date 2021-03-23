ID Released For 24-Year-Old Killed After Falling From Cliff At Park In Hudson Valley

State Police have identified the 24-year-old man who fell to his death while hiking at a park in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County resident Jose Ovallez-Enright, age 24, of Middletown, died around 3 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson in Ulster County, State Police Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Ovallez-Enright fell about 100 from a cliff when he died, Nevel said.

Police believe no foul play was involved and the incident was an accident.

