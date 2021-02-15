Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: First Person With South African Variant Being Treated In NY
Police & Fire

I-87 Traffic Stop Leads To Felony Charges For Out-Of-State Duo

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested two out-of-state men in Orange County for possession of a handgun and loaded magazine.
New York State Police arrested two out-of-state men in Orange County for possession of a handgun and loaded magazine. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A traffic stop led to the arrest of two out-of-state men for alleged possession of a handgun and loaded magazine.

Israel Davis, age 25, and Malick Davis, age 22, both of Hemingway, South Carolina, were arrested by New York State Police around 5:25 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11 during a traffic stop in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Cornwall, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, while interviewing the two men a probable cause for a search was established and during the search, troopers found a Springfield Armory XDS-9, 9mm handgun, and a Springfield Armory magazine loaded with 7, 9mm rounds.

Both men were charged with criminal possession of a weapon and felony criminal possession of a firearm. 

The pair were released with appearance tickets to appear in court on Wednesday, March 10.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.