I-84 Reopens After Rollover Tractor-Trailer Crash

A stretch of I-84 has fully reopened about 10 hours after a rollover tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just before dawn westbound in East Fishkill between Exit 58 (Ludingtonville Road) and Exit 52 (the Taconic State Parkway) on Wednesday morning, Oct. 30.

The left lane reopened around 10 a.m. The right lane reopened at around 2:30 p.m.

A detour had been established at the Stormville rest area. There were heavy delays in the area throughout the morning commute.

