Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Woman Found Stabbed In Chest At Area Residence
Police & Fire

I-684 Crash In Hudson Valley Injures 3, Troopers Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer flipped on I-684.
Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer flipped on I-684. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Three people were injured, including one person who was ejected, when a tractor-trailer flipped on a packed highway.

The incident took place in Northern Westchester around 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 on northbound I-684 in Katonah.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours, but it has since reopened, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

Information regarding the crash, including the condition of those injured, and the number of vehicles involved, was not immediately available, Hicks said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.