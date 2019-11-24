Contact Us
Police & Fire

'Hug Your Loved Ones': Mom's Family Calls For Acts Of Caring Six Months After She Went Missing

Jennifer Farber Dulos
Jennifer Farber Dulos Photo Credit: Contributed

As police continue their search for the Fairfield County mother of five who has now been missing exactly six months, the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos says that amid the tragedy, it is grateful for the outpouring of support as Thanksgiving approaches and encouraging acts of caring.

Dulos was last seen Friday, May 24 when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan.

"It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing," begins a statement by Carrie Luft, on behalf of Jennifer Dulos' family and friends, "That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy.

Jennifer Farber Dulos

"We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them.

"And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice.

Jennnifer Dulos was reported missing after she failed to show up for numerous appointments after dropping her children off at school.

Since then, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his former girlfriend Michelle Troconcis have been arrested twice for tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case. They are both free on bond.

But, perhaps, more importantly, the community has kept her memory alive by hanging posters, wearing bracelets, and in many other ways.

Jennifer Farber Dulos

"In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion," the family statement said. "Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger."

And, as the search continues, the family asks anyone with information about the disappearance to email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.

