Hudson Valley Woman Arrested For DWI After Running Car Into Ditch

Ehlana M. Covert of Saugerties, 26, was uninjured when police responded to the scene of the crash on Churchland Road in Saugerties on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to the Saugerties Police Department. She was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
Police charged an area woman with a DWI after she allegedly crashed her car into a ditch. 

Ulster County resident Ehlana M. Covert, age 26,  of Saugerties, was uninjured when police responded to the scene of the crash on Churchland Road in Saugerties on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to the Saugerties Police Department. 

She was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, police said, before she was brought to police headquarters and her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.15 percent. 

Covert was released to a third party, and will appear in court at a later date. 

