Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Trio Facing Gang Assault Charges After Snowmobile Dispute

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three area men are facing gang assault charges following a dispute over a snowmobile last month.
Three area men are facing gang assault charges following a dispute over a snowmobile last month. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Three area men are facing gang assault charges following a dispute over a snowmobile last month.

New York State Police at Catskill in Greene County announced the recent arrest of Cody Edwards, age 30, and Clyde Edwards, age 53, both of Catskill, and Ulster County resident Casey Edwards, age 28, of Saugerties for gang assault.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the arrests are the result of an investigation into an altercation that occurred in the hamlet of Palenville in the town of Catskill following the dispute over snowmobile use that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 31.

All three were arraigned at the town of Catskill Court and released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.