Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown By County
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Resident Seriously Injured In Crash That Caused I-84 Closure

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a 4-vehicle crash that caused life-threatening injuries to one passenger and closed I-84 for hours.
Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a 4-vehicle crash that caused life-threatening injuries to one passenger and closed I-84 for hours. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Police are asking the public for help with information regarding a 4-vehicle crash that caused life-threatening injuries to one passenger and closed I-84 for hours.

The crash took place around 2:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, on I-84 in Danbury, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to troopers, the crash occurred when the four vehicles were traveling west on I-84 and traffic began to slow for congestion.

As the slowdown began, the fourth vehicle collied with the third vehicle, forcing it off the roadway and down an embankment and into a tree.

The fourth vehicle continue straight and then hit the back of the second vehicle, which became out of control and hit the back of the first vehicle in the group, troopers said.

Life-threatening injuries to Putnam County resident Reyna Navidad, age 42, of Mahopac, are suspected as a result of this collision, troopers said.

 Any witnesses to this collision or persons with information are asked to contact Trooper Albohn at 203-267-2200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.