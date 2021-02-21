Hudson Valley Resident Killed In Double-Fatal Long Island Crash

A Hudson Valley resident was among the victims in a double-fatal crash on Long Island.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21 on the westbound side of the Northern State Parkway in Suffolk County in the area of Exit 39 in Huntington, state police said.

Two people killed were pronounced at the scene. They have been identified as backseat passengers, Husein Radoncic, age 26, of Astoria, Queens, and Hudson Valley resident Sasha Stopanjac, age 22, of Liberty, in Sullivan County.

Two others, the driver and front-seat passengers -- both men in their early 20s from Astoria -- were injured and transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the state police at 631-756-3300.

