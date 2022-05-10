Contact Us
Hudson Valley Resident Charged With Felony DWI After Crash Splits Pole

A driver was arrested for alleged felony DWI after hitting a telephone pole that was split in half. Photo Credit: Rye Police Department

A Westchester resident was arrested for DWI following a single-vehicle crash in which a telephone pole was split in half.

The crash took place in Southern Westchester late Friday, May 6 in the city of Rye.

Rye Police responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident occurring on the Boston Post Road in the area of Cedar Street.

The accident split a telephone pole in half and was eventually replaced by Con Edison, said the Rye Police.

The driver, a 46-year-old Rye resident, was arrested and charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to have a court-ordered interlock device installed in his vehicle, police said.

Police did not identify the driver. 

The person was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 24.

