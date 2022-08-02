Contact Us
Hudson Valley Resident Accused Of Harassing Another Woman She Said Was Stalking Her

Kathy Reakes
A resident in the area has been charged with a criminal summons for alleged harassment of another woman she claimed was stalking her.

Catherine Camerota, age 67, of Yorktown, was charged on Friday, July 29, after the victim went to the police, concerned for her safety, said the Yorktown Police.

Camerota is accused of following the victim in her vehicle, blocking the victim in her parking space, confronting the victim, and accusing her of stalking, police said.

"The defendant's behavior caused the victim to be seriously annoyed and alarmed," police said.

On Friday, Yorktown Police met with Camerota at her residence and served a criminal summons for the charge of harassment, a second-degree violation, police said.

She is due to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 18.

