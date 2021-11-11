Hudson Valley Man Used Victim's ID To Steal Hundreds Of Dollars, Police Say

A 21-year-old Northern Westchester man was arrested and accused of stealing $550 from a victim's CashApp account.

Police received a report of a larceny involving fraudulent transactions on the victim's CashApp account on Feb. 4, according to the Yorktown Police Department.

Police said a Yorktown officer met with the victim and began investigating the incident.

The officer identified the 21-year-old Yorktown man as the suspect. Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect used the victim's cell phone to transfer $550 from her CashApp account to a third-party account without her permission.

He then transferred the funds to his personal CashApp account, police reported.

Yorktown Police said the officer contacted the suspect on Wednesday, Oct. 27, and requested he respond to investigators.

The suspect was arrested on charges of second-degree identity theft and petit larceny, authorities said.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 16, Yorktown Police said.

