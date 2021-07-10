Contact Us
Hudson Valley Man Stole, Sold Calf, Authorities Say

Nicole Valinote
A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf (not the one seen here) and then selling it. Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Jim Champion

A Hudson Valley man is facing a misdemeanor larceny charge for allegedly stealing a calf and then selling it.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a farm in the Town of Marbletown at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6. Authorities arrested a 30-year-old Olive man who investigators believe stole a Jersey-Holstein calf and sold it.

The Sheriff's Office said the man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.

Police did not identify the man by name.

