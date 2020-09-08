Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley Man Shot From Other Vehicle On Long Island Expressway

Zak Failla
A Peekskill man was shot in the leg while driving on the Long Island Expressway in Melville.
A Northern Westchester man was struck by a bullet while traveling on the Long Island Expressway, police said.

The victim, a 28-year-old Peekskill resident, whose name has not been released, was struck in the leg in a drive-by shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Melville on Monday, Sept. 7 near Route 110 and Round Swamp Road.

Suffolk County police investigators said that the alleged shooter was driving on the Expressway before speeding away after the shooting.

The Peekskill man was transported to Nassau University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and has since been released.

It is believed that the driver of the SUV was targeted by the shooter. A second passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

No suspect has been identified as the investigation into the shooting continues. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

