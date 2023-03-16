Hudson Valley Man Sexually Abused Child Under 11, Police Say

Contact Us
Police & Fire

Kathy Reakes
A 54-year-old Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 11.

Dutchess County resident Marc H. Santoro, of Wappingers Falls, was arrested on Wednesday, March 15 at his home, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Santoro was arrested after state police received a tip of the abuse and a follow-up investigation found that he sexually abused a child, Hicks said.

Santoro was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail, $30,000 bond, or a $60,000 partially secure bond. 

 He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Monday, March 20.

