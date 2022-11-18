Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Hudson Valley Man Seriously Injured In Wrong-Way, Head-On Crash

Kathy Reakes
The area of the head-on crash on I-95 in Stamford.
The area of the head-on crash on I-95 in Stamford. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after plowing head-on into a tractor-trailer while driving in the wrong direction on I-95 in Fairfield County.

The crash took place in Stamford around 2:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 18 south of Exit 7, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, the tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when it was hit head-on by a 2016 Ford Edge SUV which was traveling in the wrong direction.

The driver of the SUV, Westchester County resident Edgar Alvarracinvizhco, of Port Chester, was transported to Stamford Hospital by Nelson Ambulance Service for sustained injuries, state police said.

Three people in the tractor-trailer were not injured, police said.

Any witness to the motor vehicle accident is asked to contact Trooper Nicolas Falstoe at 203-696-2500 or nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov

Furthermore, if you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle-equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport. 

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.