Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For Robbery Threatened Victim With Hammer, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was busted for alleged robbery during a domestic incident where he threatened the victim with a hammer.
A man was busted for alleged robbery during a domestic incident where he threatened the victim with a hammer. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A man was busted for alleged robbery during an incident where he threatened the victim with a hammer in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in Yorktown.

According to Yorktown Police, officers responded to a domestic incident after receiving word from the Carmel Police.

Following an investigation, it’s alleged that Joseph Gelbman, age 33, of Yorktown, forcibly stole an iPhone 11 and Apple watch having a total value of $1,500 and threatened the victim with a hammer, the Yorktown Police said.

Gelbman was arrested and charged with robbery. He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.